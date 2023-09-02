USPS Payroll issue impacts 53K rural workers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands postal worker who asked to remain anonymous is one of many mail carriers who reached out to WIS to say they did not receive their paychecks. According to the USPS, this payroll error has affected over 53,000 rural carriers for the pay period August 12th through August 25.

We’re told local management was notified of this issue on Tuesday and told workers not to worry because they would have a money order instead. But the carrier we spoke to says that has not happened yet.”That affects me by the fact that I can’t pay my car payment because I don’t have the money to be able to pay it.

Other people in the office have car payments, insurance payments, mortgages that are drafted to come out because that’s when we get paid and they cannot get paid because there is no money to pay it,” says the carrier worker.

According to a statement from the National Rural Letters Association says that all impacted carriers will receive 65% of their gross pay by money order and the remaining pay will be added to the next check. The carrier also says that the working conditions have not been easy along with not receiving pay.

”We’re sitting here sorting through these packages ourselves. It’s not done for us. We have to go through 2,3 and sometimes 400 packages a day just to get to the street,” says the carrier worker.

The Postal Service said in a statement that they’ve identified a programming issue within its payroll system and have taken immediate steps to ensure employees will be paid through a salary advance.

