New ‘Legacy Theater’ set to open in North Myrtle Beach in 2024; Owner changes former dinner theater plans

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - What was supposed to be a new dinner theatre on North Myrtle Beach’s Main Street has now changed to a performing arts center.

A rich history exists throughout all of Main Street in North Myrtle Beach.

It’s one of the reasons why Greg Rowles said he chose to establish his business, Greg Rowles Legacy Theatre, at 701 Main Street.

The local country star left the Grand Strand’s Alabama Theater after 22 seasons and spent the last year playing one-man shoes in smaller venues.

Rowles said renovations are starting and expects the exterior of the building to be completely ramped up by December of this year.

“This building happened to already be here as it started in ‘89 as a theater and it was transitioned into a church. So, we’re just transforming it back into a theater, but as they say in real estate, location location, location,” he explained.

Rowles said after reevaluating what would fit best for all of Main Street, he decided to ditch the dining aspect and only stick to entertaining.

He explained musicians and bands from all over the country would travel to perform at the venue.

He said it was a way to not only benefit him, but other established businesses on Main Street.

“I think it’s going to be good for both of us. There’s a lot of people on Main Street that are here to shop, obviously, our 21 million tourists that we have every year. I think it’s going to be helping each other,” Rowles said.

The Greg Rowles Dinner Theatre is expected to open in the Spring of 2024.

