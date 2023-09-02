‘Nature’s going to run her course’: Community keeps eye on river water levels in Mullins, Nichols

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - Homes along the Lumber River and Little Pee Dee River prepare for higher water levels as they cope with the aftermath of Tropical Storm Idalia.

With rain totals ranging from 8-12 inches, one local Robbie Baxley says this is the third-highest water he’s seen.

“Definitely in the last 7-8 years,” said Baxley. “This will be the third highest flood we’ve had down here.”

With the higher water levels, several homes had water beneath them and many front yards were covered in water. With the excessive water, Nichols Town Administrator Sandee Rogers says community leaders are doing daily checks on the rivers.

“We can give you what’s going on,” said Rogers. “We are constantly talking to the powers that be that monitor this for us.”

Rogers also says the Lumber River should only rise a few more feet over the weekend, and that it has plenty of room for the extra water right now.

“Right now it’s at 19 feet. A little over 19,” said Rogers. “I think by maybe tomorrow or Sunday it should get to 20.1″

Rogers also adds the Lumber River could crest over the weekend or early next week.

While the large amount of water around homes could be alarming to some, Baxley says this is what longtime locals expect.

“We love the river, we chose to live here, so we understand it,” said Baxley. “Nature’s going to run her course so we just obviously have to respect it and we have to adjust, when it’s time to adjust.”

Rogers says it’s important to get information on the river levels from verified sources.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.