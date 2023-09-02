Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Nature’s going to run her course’: Community keeps eye on river water levels in Mullins, Nichols

By Ashley Listrom
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - Homes along the Lumber River and Little Pee Dee River prepare for higher water levels as they cope with the aftermath of Tropical Storm Idalia.

With rain totals ranging from 8-12 inches, one local Robbie Baxley says this is the third-highest water he’s seen.

“Definitely in the last 7-8 years,” said Baxley. “This will be the third highest flood we’ve had down here.”

With the higher water levels, several homes had water beneath them and many front yards were covered in water. With the excessive water, Nichols Town Administrator Sandee Rogers says community leaders are doing daily checks on the rivers.

“We can give you what’s going on,” said Rogers. “We are constantly talking to the powers that be that monitor this for us.”

Rogers also says the Lumber River should only rise a few more feet over the weekend, and that it has plenty of room for the extra water right now.

“Right now it’s at 19 feet. A little over 19,” said Rogers. “I think by maybe tomorrow or Sunday it should get to 20.1″

Rogers also adds the Lumber River could crest over the weekend or early next week.

While the large amount of water around homes could be alarming to some, Baxley says this is what longtime locals expect.

“We love the river, we chose to live here, so we understand it,” said Baxley. “Nature’s going to run her course so we just obviously have to respect it and we have to adjust, when it’s time to adjust.”

Rogers says it’s important to get information on the river levels from verified sources.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NMB swimmer search
Coroner identifies swimmer found dead in North Myrtle Beach after hours-long search
HCFR: Cause of fire at Myrtle Beach-area business under investigation
The tropics are busy with six total systems in the Atlantic.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 12 forms in the Atlantic
Police investigating shooting in Myrtle Beach
Daylight views of the possible tornado damage in Cherry Grove.
NWS confirms EF-0 tornado hit Cherry Grove area after waterspout moved ashore

Latest News

Labor Day Weekend Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Gorgeous weather for Labor Day weekend
Final Stretch: WMBF News takes a special look at Darlington Raceway
A rich history exists throughout all of main street in North Myrtle Beach. It’s one of the...
New ‘Legacy Theatre’ set to open in North Myrtle Beach in 2024
Police investigating shooting in Myrtle Beach