Gamecocks fall in season opener against UNC in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina fell to UNC in the season opener in Charlotte 31-17.

After a quick 3 and out for the Gamecocks to start the game, Drake Maye and the Tar Heels marched right down the field on a 9 play, 70 yard touchdown drive to take an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

But the Gamecocks had an answer, with a couple of big catches by Xavier Legette and a 4-yard TD run from Dakereon Joyner to tie up the score a 7-7 after one quarter.

Maye and the Tar Heels offense made their way into the red zone with a drive that took more than six minutes, but two pre-snap penalties helped stall that drive leading to a 37-yard field goal to give UNC a 10-7 lead midway thru the second quarter.

Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks take their first lead of the night after a surgical 5-play, 72-yard drive that ended with a Juju McDowell 1-yard TD run to go up over UNC by a score of 14-10 late in the first half.

A quick answer for the Tar Heels as Maye throws a 34-yard TD to Kobe Paysour to put UNC back up 17-14 with under three minutes remaining in the second quarter.

USC goes with a little bit of Beamer Ball to open up with the second half with an onside kick, but the ensuing drive ends in a three and out. The Tar Heels then take their first drive of the second half all the way to extend the lead to 10 points.

Following another Gamecocks drive that stalled, UNC scored its fourth touchdown of the night to extend the lead to 31-14 midway thru the third quarter.

The Gamecocks would cut the lead back down to 14 with a 26-yard FG after USC drove the ball down to the UNC 5 yard line but couldn’t punch it in.

Following an interception for the Gamecocks defense, Rattler and the offense once again got the ball into the Tar Heels redzone but eventually turned the ball over on downs.

ESPN is reporting that Nick Emmanwori and Mo Kaba of South Carolina are out for the remainder of the game with injuries.

Darius Rucker, who was the guest picker on ESPN’s College Gameday on Saturday morning, sang the National Anthem to a packed crowd in Charlotte.

Darius Rucker with the National anthem ahead of South Carolina and North Carolina.

South Carolina is coming off a 2022 campaign where they went 8-5 averaging more than 32 points per game, while the Tar Heels finished the season 9-5 averaging more than 34 points per game.

The game is a rematch of the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl, which was also played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Gamecocks were winners in that bowl game, 38-21, but both teams are now lead by different quarterbacks who are hoping to put together Heisman caliber seasons for their teams this year.

Shane Beamer and @GamecockFB has arrived in Charlotte

On this weeks Tailgate, FOX Carolina Sports Director Beth Hoole previewed the matchup with our analysts Patrick Sapp and Corey Miller.

