FIRST ALERT: Gorgeous weather for Labor Day Weekend

By Matt Bullock
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s starting to feel like fall here in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee this holiday weekend

TODAY

Beautiful weather continues Saturday with a Fall-like start to the day. Temperatures fall into the upper 50s inland of the Waterway and lower 60s along the Grand Strand. Mainly sunny skies prevail throughout the day, with afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

TOMORROW

For folks heading off to church on Sunday, we’ll start the day with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s across our area. Temperatures will slowly warm back in the low 80s with low humidity. A perfect afternoon to be outside whether if you’re at the beach, doing yard work, or sipping sweet tea on your back porch. The weather will continue to stay quiet, as we’ll have nothing but sunshine and blue skies in the forecast

Labor Day Weekend Forecast
Labor Day Weekend Forecast(WMBF)

LABOR DAY

The Fall-like weather will come to an end on Labor Day. A ridge of high pressure will build which will bring back the warm and muggy air across our area. We’re expecting highs to be reaching in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. Overall, a great day to be at the beach or the pool.

NEXT WEEK

More heat and humidity will start to arrive through next week. Expect temperatures to return to the 90s by mid-week, with heat indices pushing above 100°. Besides the heat, there’s really not much going on with the weather. Rain chances will remain low for the next 7 days

Muggy air coming back
Muggy air coming back(WMBF)

