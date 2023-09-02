Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Final Stretch: WMBF News takes a special look at Darlington Raceway

(WMBF)
By Ian Klein and Michael Owens
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - WMBF News is taking a special look at the rich, seven-decade history of Darlington Raceway ahead of Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500.

Presented by WMBF News Reporter Ian Klein, along with photographers George Hansen and Hunter Boneau, “Final Stretch” chronicles Darlington’s origins from a field used to harvest cotton and peanuts, to what’s now known as “The Track Too Tough To Tame.”

The special includes a look back at the track’s history and pieces on the people who helped make Darlington a premiere destination for NASCAR.

You can watch the full 40-minute special below or on our YouTube channel.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NMB swimmer search
Coroner identifies swimmer found dead in North Myrtle Beach after hours-long search
HCFR: Cause of fire at Myrtle Beach-area business under investigation
The tropics are busy with six total systems in the Atlantic.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 12 forms in the Atlantic
Police investigating shooting in Myrtle Beach
Daylight views of the possible tornado damage in Cherry Grove.
NWS confirms EF-0 tornado hit Cherry Grove area after waterspout moved ashore

Latest News

A rich history exists throughout all of main street in North Myrtle Beach. It’s one of the...
New ‘Legacy Theatre’ set to open in North Myrtle Beach in 2024
New 'Legacy Theater' set to open in North Myrtle Beach in 2024
30,000 expected departures from MYR throughout the Labor Day weekend
Police investigating shooting in Myrtle Beach