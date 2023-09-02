Final Stretch: WMBF News takes a special look at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - WMBF News is taking a special look at the rich, seven-decade history of Darlington Raceway ahead of Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500.

Presented by WMBF News Reporter Ian Klein, along with photographers George Hansen and Hunter Boneau, “Final Stretch” chronicles Darlington’s origins from a field used to harvest cotton and peanuts, to what’s now known as “The Track Too Tough To Tame.”

The special includes a look back at the track’s history and pieces on the people who helped make Darlington a premiere destination for NASCAR.

You can watch the full 40-minute special below or on our YouTube channel.

