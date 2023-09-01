WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 2

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Another jam-packed Friday night of high school football is ahead across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee in Week 2!

Final score updates will be updated throughout Friday night. Then catch WMBF Extra Point for all of your highlights at 11 p.m.

Oceanside Collegiate vs. Carolina Forest

Ashley Ridge vs. Conway

West Florence vs. Socastee

Myrtle Beach vs. St. James

Camden vs. Hartsville

West Brunswick vs. North Myrtle Beach

Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. South Florence

Wilson vs. Dillon

Darlington vs. Lugoff-Elgin

Kingstree vs. Lake City (Saturday, 11 a.m.)

Scotland County vs. Marlboro County

Philip Simmons vs. Georgetown

South Columbus vs. Loris

Waccamaw vs. Eugene Ashley

Carvers Bay vs. Andrews

Marion vs. Central

Green Sea-Floyds vs. Mullins

Lake View vs. Hemingway

Hannah-Pamplico vs. Cheraw

Lamar vs. Airport

Latta vs. McBee

