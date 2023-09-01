WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 2
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Another jam-packed Friday night of high school football is ahead across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee in Week 2!
Final score updates will be updated throughout Friday night. Then catch WMBF Extra Point for all of your highlights at 11 p.m.
- Oceanside Collegiate vs. Carolina Forest
- Ashley Ridge vs. Conway
- West Florence vs. Socastee
- Myrtle Beach vs. St. James
- Camden vs. Hartsville
- West Brunswick vs. North Myrtle Beach
- Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. South Florence
- Wilson vs. Dillon
- Darlington vs. Lugoff-Elgin
- Kingstree vs. Lake City (Saturday, 11 a.m.)
- Scotland County vs. Marlboro County
- Philip Simmons vs. Georgetown
- South Columbus vs. Loris
- Waccamaw vs. Eugene Ashley
- Carvers Bay vs. Andrews
- Marion vs. Central
- Green Sea-Floyds vs. Mullins
- Lake View vs. Hemingway
- Hannah-Pamplico vs. Cheraw
- Lamar vs. Airport
- Latta vs. McBee
