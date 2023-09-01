Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Texas authorities say 2 people including shooter dead outside shopping center in Austin

Two people were killed, including the shooter, and another critically injuring in a shooting...
Two people were killed, including the shooter, and another critically injuring in a shooting outside a shopping center in Austin, Texas.(KEYE via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A shooting outside a large shopping center in Austin, Texas, on Thursday killed one person and left another victim with critical injuries, authorities said.

The shooter also died of a gunshot wound.

The shooting near The Arboretum on the city’s north side started at 5 p.m. and by 5:09 p.m. responding officers found two people with gunshot wounds, Austin Interim Police Chief Robin Henderson told a news conference.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital with what authorities said were critical injuries.

By 5:20 p.m. two people had been declared dead at the site of the shooting. Henderson said one of them was the shooter.

Henderson said the relationship between the shooter and the victims was not immediately known. She declined to give further details about the shooting, including exactly where it took place.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services earlier said the two dead people were adults. Authorities earlier said two other people were evaluated for minor injuries.

Police asked potential witnesses to come forward and submit any photos or videos from the area at the time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight views of the possible tornado damage in Cherry Grove.
IDALIA AFTERMATH: Latest photos give look at damages across the Grand Strand
Daylight views of the possible tornado damage in Cherry Grove.
NWS confirms EF-0 tornado hit Cherry Grove area after waterspout moved ashore
Car stuck on flooded road in North Myrtle Beach
IDALIA IMPACTS: Flooded streets, road closures in Grand Strand, Pee Dee after Idalia
The tropics are busy with six total systems in the Atlantic.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 12 forms in the Atlantic
The heaviest rain fell into the inland portions of Horry County, Marion County & Florence County.
FIRST ALERT: Things quiet down through the rest of the day

Latest News

Police investigating shooting in Myrtle Beach
Conway hosting watch party for Coastal Carolina-UCLA game
Crews repsond to early morning fire in Myrtle Beach
A watch stander on base reported the fire in the unoccupied housing area of Cavalla Court on...
Crews fight multiple-alarm fire at submarine base in Connecticut
File - Driver Jose Viveros delivers beverages in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles,...
US employers added a solid 187,000 jobs in August in sign of a still-resilient labor market