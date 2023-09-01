SCHP: 1 dead, another injured after early morning crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died following an early morning crash on Secondary Highway 31 near Marion, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Two cars were involved in the crash three miles north of Marion on Secondary Highway 31 near S.C. Highway 41. SCHP said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Friday when a 2017 Kia SUV traveling north on Secondary Highway 31 veered over the center line and sideswiped the 2017 Mazda 6 that was traveling south on the same road.

Both cars ended up in the ditch and both drivers were taken by EMS to MUSC.

The drivers were the sole occupants of the vehicles.

The driver of the Kia died at the hospital from their injuries.

There identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

SCHP is investigating.

