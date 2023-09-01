Submit a Tip
Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty to charges in Georgia election case

Rudy Giuliani is seen in this booking photo.
Rudy Giuliani is seen in this booking photo.(Fulton County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani on Friday pleaded not guilty to Georgia charges that accuse him of trying, along with former President Donald Trump and others, to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

In filing his not guilty plea with the court, the former New York mayor and Trump attorney also waived his right to appear at an arraignment hearing set for Sept. 6. He joins the former president and at least 10 others in forgoing a trip to Atlanta to appear before a judge in a packed courtroom with a news camera rolling.

Trump and Giuliani are among 19 people charged in a sprawling, 41-count indictment that details a wide-ranging conspiracy to thwart the will of Georgia’s voters who had selected Democrat Joe Biden over the Republican incumbent.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought the case under Georgia’s anti-racketeering law, has said she wants to try all 19 defendants together. But the legal wrangling has already begun in a slew of court filings since the indictment was filed Aug. 14.

Several of those charged have filed motions to try to be tried alone or with a small group of other defendants, while others are trying to move their proceedings to federal court.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

