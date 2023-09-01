Police investigating shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in Myrtle Beach early Friday.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers were called to the 900 block of White Street at around 1:30 a.m. after reports of the shooting.

One person was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-015678.

