Police investigating shooting in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in Myrtle Beach early Friday.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers were called to the 900 block of White Street at around 1:30 a.m. after reports of the shooting.

One person was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-015678.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

