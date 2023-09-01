Police investigating shooting in Myrtle Beach
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in Myrtle Beach early Friday.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers were called to the 900 block of White Street at around 1:30 a.m. after reports of the shooting.
One person was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.
No further details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-015678.
