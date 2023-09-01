Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

A man convicted of killing his girlfriend in Pennsylvania, and sought by Brazil, escapes prison

An extensive manhunt is underway after a convicted murderer escaped from a prison outside...
An extensive manhunt is underway after a convicted murderer escaped from a prison outside Philadelphia on Thursday.(KYW, Phoenixville Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A man convicted this month of fatally stabbing his girlfriend escaped Thursday from a suburban Philadelphia prison and prosecutors say he is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, eluded guards at the Chester County Prison in West Chester before 9 a.m., and was seen nearly an hour later walking on a road near the prison, authorities said.

A jury took just 15 minutes to convict Cavalcante of killing Deborah Brandao, his girlfriend of two years, in front of her children at her home in Schuylkill Township in April 2021. Prosecutors said he was angry that she planned to disclose the charges in Brazil. They stem from a 2017 slaying according to Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan.

Danelo Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison Aug. 22 and was awaiting a transfer to state prison in Pennsylvania. (KYW)

Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison Aug. 22 and was awaiting a transfer to state prison in Pennsylvania.

Authorities described him as 5 feet (1.5 meters) tall and 120 pounds (54 kilograms). He has curly black hair and a closely-cropped beard and mustache, according to a photo the county released.

This photo provided by the Chester County, Pa., District Attorney's Office shows escaped...
This photo provided by the Chester County, Pa., District Attorney's Office shows escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, who was recently convicted of fatally stabbing his girlfriend, escaped Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, from a suburban Philadelphia prison and prosecutors say he is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying.(Chester County District Attorney's Office via AP)

Residents within a 6-mile (10-kilometer) radius of the prison have been notified, Ryan said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight views of the possible tornado damage in Cherry Grove.
IDALIA AFTERMATH: Latest photos give look at damages across the Grand Strand
Daylight views of the possible tornado damage in Cherry Grove.
NWS confirms EF-0 tornado hit Cherry Grove area after waterspout moved ashore
Car stuck on flooded road in North Myrtle Beach
IDALIA IMPACTS: Flooded streets, road closures in Grand Strand, Pee Dee after Idalia
Jose will remain traveling north and will not pose a threat to us.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Jose forms in the Atlantic
The heaviest rain fell into the inland portions of Horry County, Marion County & Florence County.
FIRST ALERT: Things quiet down through the rest of the day

Latest News

Danelo Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison Aug. 22 and was awaiting a transfer to state...
Pennsylvania escapee: 'I don't think he's going to hang around'
A YouTube star has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse.
YouTube star arrested on child abuse charges
NMB swimmer search
Body of 38-year-old swimmer found in North Myrtle Beach after hours-long search
WMBF Sports team arrives in LA ahead of Coastal Carolina-UCLA matchup