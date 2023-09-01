Loris communities dealing with flooded homes, roads following Idalia

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Idalia may have brought flooding across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee but for Loris residents living on Forest Drive, they said they are no strangers to flooding.

“I’ve probably evacuated most of the furnishings out of the den area, which is the lower area of our home, a good 20 to 25 times in a 15-year span,” said Forest Drive resident Lori Brown. “During hurricane season, it is a routine that we have down to a science.”

Brown said she got a call from her 94-year-old mother in the middle of the night Wednesday, who said that the stormwater may be close to getting into the house. Brown said luckily, it didn’t get into the main area but got close-- and flooded the den.

“It’s not just us, it’s all of the people on this side of Forest Drive where the drainage area is behind us,” said Brown. “All the way down, I’d said probably 15 to 25 homes.”

Loris Police Chief Gary Buley said he was up all night dealing with the storm, and several roads were closed.

Along with Forest Drive, severe flooding hit the town’s main road on 701, the roads leading to Loris High School and Maple Street. Buley added that crews were dispatched to homes on Maple Street and Forest Drive to get residents out safely.

Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson said he was also out late into the night assessing the damage. When WMBF asked him about a stormwater plan, he said Loris has its own plan that is separate from Horry County’s plan. But, he said he is interested in being a part of the county plan.

“We just joined the American Flood Coalition; I joined it personally also, so we can find out more about the flood situation and about grant money we can get to help this problem,” said Harrelson.

Meanwhile, residents said they just want a solution.

“We residents here on Forest Drive have been dealing with this for many, many years, and for my life of me, I can’t figure out why something has not been done,” said resident Kenneth Dippel.

