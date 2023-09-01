Submit a Tip
HCFR: Cause of fire at Myrtle Beach-area business under investigation

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Fire responders were at the scene of a fire reported at a business in the Myrtle Beach area early Friday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the 3000 block of Holmestown Road just before 3 a.m. Officials upgraded the call to a working commercial structure fire after seeing smoke showing from the building.

HCFR said the fire is now under control with no injuries reported.

The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District and Myrtle Beach Fire Department assisted county crews at the scene.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

