Flooding from Idalia aftermath closes roads, floods homes near Aynor

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - Several roads in the Conway and Aynor area were closed due to flooding Thursday following Tropical Storm Idalia.

In some areas, the water was so deep, that it was hard to see the yellow lines on the road.

WMBF News viewer, Tracy Jordan took photos of the flooding on JH Martin Road near Aynor where the water completely washed out the road and left drain pipes exposed.

Aynor flooding (Tracy Jordan)

Police officers and SCDOT could be seen setting up signage to block off the roads on Thursday, one officer said if you don’t need to be out, you should stay off the roads.

An Aynor resident Kenny Hucks said he heard about a person having to be rescued earlier Thursday after driving too far into flood water.

“They had a lady get in there and it got too deep for her,” said Hucks. “She needed help getting out of her car, and someone had to go in there and help her get out.”

Officers asked people to obey road closed signs. They are in place for your safety.

An officer said moving the signs and driving through a closed road could get you a ticket or even cost you your life.

