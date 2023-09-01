FIRST ALERT: A taste of fall mornings, beautiful stretch of weather ahead
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dry and cool weather will provide for a beautiful stretch of weather through the Labor Day weekend.
TODAY
We’re starting off our morning in the low-mid 60s this morning.
Clear skies will provide for plenty of sunshine as we head throughout the day. Highs will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s today under clear skies. We will continue to hold onto that breeze out of the northeast behind Idalia, making it feel comfortable for any outdoor plans.
THIS EVENING
If you plan on heading out to high school football tonight, what a forecast for football!
Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 70s for kickoff and fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s by the time the games ends. What a comfortable evening for any outdoor plans.
THIS WEEKEND
The forecast really can’t be any better for Labor Day weekend. Mornings will continue with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s both Saturday & Sunday. Each day will be lovely with highs climbing into the lower 80s under rain-free skies.
For Labor Day, we’re still comfortable but the temperatures are slightly warmer with the middle and upper 80s working back in for the afternoon. Regardless, lower humidity will continue through Labor Day.
