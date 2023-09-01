Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: A taste of fall mornings, beautiful stretch of weather ahead

Whatever you have planner for the weekend, looks fantastic.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dry and cool weather will provide for a beautiful stretch of weather through the Labor Day weekend.

TODAY

We’re starting off our morning in the low-mid 60s this morning.

Highs today will barely touch 80. It's going to be a lovely day.
Clear skies will provide for plenty of sunshine as we head throughout the day. Highs will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s today under clear skies. We will continue to hold onto that breeze out of the northeast behind Idalia, making it feel comfortable for any outdoor plans.

THIS EVENING

If you plan on heading out to high school football tonight, what a forecast for football!

Tonight will be a great night to get out and enjoy high school football.
Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 70s for kickoff and fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s by the time the games ends. What a comfortable evening for any outdoor plans.

THIS WEEKEND

The forecast really can’t be any better for Labor Day weekend. Mornings will continue with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s both Saturday & Sunday. Each day will be lovely with highs climbing into the lower 80s under rain-free skies.

Highs in the lower 80s will continue to slowly climb through the weekend. Regardless, the...
For Labor Day, we’re still comfortable but the temperatures are slightly warmer with the middle and upper 80s working back in for the afternoon. Regardless, lower humidity will continue through Labor Day.

What a wonderful forecast, especially for the first weekend in September.
Daylight views of the possible tornado damage in Cherry Grove.
