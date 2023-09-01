Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Break from the summer mugginess continues this weekend

By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unusually low humidity and cool temperatures arrive over the Labor Day weekend.

SATURDAY

Beautiful weather continues Saturday with a Fall-like start to the day. Temperatures fall into the upper 50s inland of the Waterway and lower 60s along the Grand Strand. Mainly sunny skies prevail throughout the day, with afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

Sunny with low humidity to start the weekend
Sunny with low humidity to start the weekend(WMBF)

THROUGH LABOR DAY

Temereatprues trend slightly warmer on Sunday and Labor Day, but the mugginess remains low. Afternoon highs climb into the lower 80s again Sunday but push into the upper 80s for Labor Day. Rain chances remain basically zero throughout the weekend.

Beauitful weather arrives this weekend
Beauitful weather arrives this weekend(WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

More heat and humidity will start to arrive through next week. Expect temperatures to return to the 90s by mid-week, with heat indices pushing above 100°.

More summer heat returns next week
More summer heat returns next week(WMBF)

