FIRST ALERT: Break from the summer mugginess continues this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unusually low humidity and cool temperatures arrive over the Labor Day weekend.
SATURDAY
Beautiful weather continues Saturday with a Fall-like start to the day. Temperatures fall into the upper 50s inland of the Waterway and lower 60s along the Grand Strand. Mainly sunny skies prevail throughout the day, with afternoon highs in the lower 80s.
THROUGH LABOR DAY
Temereatprues trend slightly warmer on Sunday and Labor Day, but the mugginess remains low. Afternoon highs climb into the lower 80s again Sunday but push into the upper 80s for Labor Day. Rain chances remain basically zero throughout the weekend.
NEXT WEEK
More heat and humidity will start to arrive through next week. Expect temperatures to return to the 90s by mid-week, with heat indices pushing above 100°.
