Conway hosting watch party for Coastal Carolina-UCLA game

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Conway’s Town Green will look much more teal on Saturday.

The city plans to host its first-ever Tealgate block party ahead of Coastal Carolina’s football game at UCLA. Officials encourage bringing all your tailgating gear, cook or just showing up in teal to hang out.

It’s free to get in, and there will be live music, games and a prize for whoever’s tailgate is the most decked out.

City spokesperson June Wood said CCU alumni have asked the city for years if they could find a way to broadcast games for those who can’t travel to road games. Saturday’s event will aim to make that a reality, with Wood saying the city plans to pull out all the stops.

“It’s one of the biggest games of the weekend,” she said. “We really want to be able to get all of Teal Nation together in Conway because we’re the home of Teal Nation. We want to celebrate all that they’ve done in the previous years, and hopefully the kickoff to a great season.”

Road closures are also expected on Laurel Street right beside the Town Green and Second and Third Avenue.

The Tealgate block party kicks off at 6 p.m. at the Town Green, located at 200 Laurel Street. Kickoff for Coastal Carolina-UCLA is scheduled for 10:30 p.m.

