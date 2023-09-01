Submit a Tip
Body of 38-year-old swimmer found in North Myrtle Beach after hours-long search

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue confirmed the body of a swimmer was found after a lengthy search Thursday night.

Beach patrol and fire rescue crews were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. to search for a 38-year-old man who was last seen swimming near the 6th Ave S beach access.

The U.S. Coast Guard assisted in the search.

A viewer-submitted video shows crews out in and above the water searching in the dark for the swimmer.

CREDIT: John Wayne Wayne Puczylowski Body of 38-year-old swimmer found in North Myrtle Beach after hours-long search

NMB Fire Rescue spokesperson Ryan Fabbri confirmed that crews had found his body during the search.

We will update this story as new details become available.

