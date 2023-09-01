NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue confirmed the body of a swimmer was found after a lengthy search Thursday night.

Beach patrol and fire rescue crews were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. to search for a 38-year-old man who was last seen swimming near the 6th Ave S beach access.

The U.S. Coast Guard assisted in the search.

A viewer-submitted video shows crews out in and above the water searching in the dark for the swimmer.

CREDIT: John Wayne Wayne Puczylowski Body of 38-year-old swimmer found in North Myrtle Beach after hours-long search

NMB Fire Rescue spokesperson Ryan Fabbri confirmed that crews had found his body during the search.

We will update this story as new details become available.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.