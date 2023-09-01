Submit a Tip
80-year-old killed after crashing into tree, Georgetown Co. coroner says

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office identified an 80-year-old man as the victim of a crash Thursday involving a downed tree.

Leon Davis, of Hemingway, died from injuries he suffered in the crash, according to Coroner Chase Ridgeway.

Investigators say Davis was traveling on Old Pee Dee Road when his vehicle struck a tree minutes after it fell onto the roadway.

Ridgeway said the tree was was reported to have fallen at about 8:15 p.m., causing a power outage. The crash happened just six minutes later, at 8:21 p.m., he said.

The tree had earlier been reported to the SCDOT as leaning toward the road after Tropical Storm Idalia went through the area.

Davis died at the scene of the crash, Ridgeway said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

“Please keep the Davis family in your thoughts and prayers,” Ridgeway said.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

