30,000 expected departures from MYR throughout the Labor Day weekend

By Julia Richardson
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It may be the unofficial end of summer, at the Myrtle Beach International Airport, Labor Day is just another busy summer weekend.

“We have approximately 30,000 seats that are going to be departing from Myrtle Beach Airport between today, which is Friday, all the way through Monday so that’s going to be a standard weekend that we have during the summer season,” said MYR spokesperson Ryan Betcher.

But, travelers said they’re already noticing a difference.

“Both of my flights here, I had a layover in Charlotte, were both packed and when I got here, baggage claim was just golf bag after golf bag after golf bag,” said Spencer Templin, who is visiting from Texas for a bachelor weekend.

“It is busier, yeah for sure,” said Ron Hebert, who is here with his wife, Margo, to renew their wedding vows.

Betcher said seeing more people at the airport has become a new normal.

“Myrtle Beach has grown fairly rapidly in the last couple of years, and we use that information to really present to the airlines and build this case as to why they should supplement more traffic or bring more traffic into Myrtle Beach,” said Betcher.

Crowds aside, travelers coming to the Grand Strand tell me they’re excited for their Labor Day weekend here at the beach.

Alice Boatwright is visiting from Florida with two of her friends.

“Girls trip, much needed, overdue,” said Boatwright. “We just want to relax and have some fun.”

The Heberts said they were supposed to renew their wedding vows in Maui, but after their hotel burned in the recent wildfires, they decided to come to Myrtle Beach.

“We thought, ‘What better place to go than here in Myrtle Beach where we got married ten years ago,” said Ron Hebert.

Templin said he is part of a group of 14 that are here for a bachelor weekend. He said it will be “a full Labor Day weekend.”

“We’ll play some golf, do some bar hopping and chilling by the pool, down by the beach, stuff like that,” said Templin.

MYR staff said to ensure a stress-free travel experience allow extra time if you are planning to park, check your flight status before arriving at the airport, arrive at least 2 hours before your scheduled departure time, and utilize www.TSA.gov for all security screening questions.

