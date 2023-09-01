2nd adult charged in connection to fights, shots fired at Georgetown High School football game

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Another adult has been arrested in connection to fights and shots being fired at a high school football game in Georgetown.

The Georgetown Police Department said 19-year-old Christopher Lee Davis was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to attempted murder and obstruction of justice.

A second adult, Tyrell Handy, turned himself in to authorities on Monday. As of Friday, he’s being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center on a nearly $128,000 bond. Online records show he’s facing charges that include four counts of attempted murder, carrying a weapon on school property, discharging a weapon in city limits and malicious injury to personal property.

Police also announced the arrests of nine teenagers from both Georgetown High School and Andrews High School who were involved in the incident. All of the teens were under the age of 18 and were not identified. The department also said it worked with the Georgetown County School District to interview witnesses and identify those involved.

Authorities said a 17-year-old, two 16-year-olds, a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old charged were students at Georgetown High School, while two 17-year-olds and and a 16-year-old were students at Andrews High School. An additional 16-year-old was also arrested but is not affiliated with Georgetown County Schools.

Police said all of the teens each face charges of third-degree assault and battery.

Officers said a fight broke out between a group of students in the concession stand area during halftime at the Georgetown-Andrews football game. Police and school administrators gained control of the fight when a few minutes later authorities said shots were fired in the parking lot outside of the stadium near the entrance to the gym.

More arrests are expected and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

No one was hurt, but a decision was made to end the game.

Now, the Georgetown County School District will implement new security procedures ahead of Friday’s game. The new procedures include increased law enforcement and parking lot surveillance and screenings by security staff for all attendees.

Other new security procedures include:

Clear bag procedures will be enforced at all entrances. All approved bags are subject to inspection by security staff.

Increase in administration and staff presence to provide additional monitoring inside the stadium.

Students in grades 9-12 must present their current school ID if they wish to enter the stadium without being accompanied by an adult.

Students in Pre-K - 8th grade must be accompanied by an adult to enter the stadium. Adults are not allowed to leave students inside the stadium with plans to return to pick them up after the game is over.

Re-entry will not be allowed. Attendees who choose to leave the stadium must purchase a new ticket and must be rescreened by security.

Entry gates will close at the end of halftime. No one will be admitted into the game after halftime.

Concession stands will close at the end of the 3rd quarter.

Anyone who violates the new security policies could be prohibited from attending future athletic events.

