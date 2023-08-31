Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

You can help a local hero in our community with the JJ’s Fight is My Fight Bowling Benefit

By TJ Ross
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - JJ is a local 1st grade teacher who is amazing at her job and is well loved by her students and peers

In February of 2022, she was diagnosed with Stage 3C melanoma and had surgery to remove it.

She had a clear PET Scan on 4/6/23 however on 5/11/23 she had a stroke where they found 2 brain tumors.

She continues to fight everyday to get back motion on her right side and improve her speech in hopes to return to her teaching position which she loves a lot.

While out of work and fighting so hard everyday to get her life back, she is incurring high medical bills

JJ will be starting immunotherapy n and with your help and support, we can help her and her family stay in their feet until she is ready to return to the classroom.

Learn more about the event here!

