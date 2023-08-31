Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

White House asks Congress to pass short-term funding to keep government operating, official tells AP

President Joe Biden, center, delivers remarks on recovery efforts for the Maui wildfires and...
President Joe Biden, center, delivers remarks on recovery efforts for the Maui wildfires and the response to Hurricane Idalia, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Thursday that Congress should pass a short-term funding measure to ensure the government keeps operating after the current budget year ends Sept. 30.

An official with the Office of Management and Budget said lawmakers would very likely need to pass a temporary spending measure in September to prevent a potential partial shutdown. The official was not authorized to discuss the administration’s plans and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Without such congressional approval, parts of the federal government could shut down when the new budget year begins Oct. 1 and that would jeopardize federal programs on which millions of U.S. households rely. The shutdown is a risk because of disagreements on the annual spending bills to be passed by the Republican-led House and Democratic-majority Senate. Neither side wants a shutdown despite their differences.

House Republicans are insisting on sharp cuts to many programs, reopening a tense debate about government finances from earlier this year when the White House and Congress reached a compromise in June to extend the government’s legal borrowing authority through January 2025.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced questions at the daily briefing about preparations for a shutdown. Jean-Pierre said she would not address the “hypotheticals” of a closure, even as she sought to assign blame for a shutdown on Congress.

“There’s absolutely no reason at all for Congress to shut down the government,” she said. “There isn’t. And this is a question for Congress to answer.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Fox News on Sunday that he “would actually like” to have a short-term funding measure because a shutdown “hurts the American public.” He suggested an extension would allow the House to pass its own spending plans and improve its leverage in talks with the Senate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia is located 20 miles to the southwest of Myrtle Beach with 60 mph winds.
FIRST ALERT: Things quiet down as we head throughout the day
Car stuck on flooded road in North Myrtle Beach
IDALIA IMPACTS: Flooded streets, road closures as Idalia hits Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Storm closures, cancellations
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements due to Idalia
WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
Parts of Ocean Boulevard are covered with water as heavy rains from Idalia hit the Grand Strand.
PHOTOS: Idalia impacts to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

Latest News

According to AAA, gas prices are near all-time highs for this time of year.
Gas prices near all-time high this Labor Day weekend
Jewell Baggett stands beside a Christmas decoration she recovered from the wreckage of her...
Tropical Storm Idalia descends on North Carolina after pounding Florida, Georgia and South Carolina
The airport did not shut down for tropical storm Idalia and said the decision to cancel flights...
Over a dozen flights canceled at Myrtle Beach airport
Car stuck on flooded road in North Myrtle Beach
IDALIA IMPACTS: Flooded streets, road closures as Idalia hits Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Daylight views of the possible tornado damage in Cherry Grove.
IDALIA AFTERMATH: Latest photos give look at damages across the Grand Strand