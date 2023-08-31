WANTED: Police ID accused surfboard thief in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police have identified a man wanted in connection to a stolen surfboard in Surfside Beach.

The Surfside Beach Police Department said Thursday that Christopher Crabtree is wanted for petit larceny. The charge stems from the theft, which police say happened on Aug. 24 in the area of 16th Avenue North.

The department also released new photos of Crabtree on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-913-6356 or 843-913-6368.

