Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

WANTED: Police ID accused surfboard thief in Surfside Beach

Christopher Crabtree
Christopher Crabtree(Surfside Beach PD/Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police have identified a man wanted in connection to a stolen surfboard in Surfside Beach.

The Surfside Beach Police Department said Thursday that Christopher Crabtree is wanted for petit larceny. The charge stems from the theft, which police say happened on Aug. 24 in the area of 16th Avenue North.

The department also released new photos of Crabtree on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-913-6356 or 843-913-6368.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

PLEASE SHARE: The Surfside Beach Police Deparment is in possession of an arrest warrant for Petit Larceny in relation to...

Posted by Surfside Beach Police Department Surfside Beach, South Carolina on Thursday, August 31, 2023

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The heaviest rain fell into the inland portions of Horry County, Marion County & Florence County.
FIRST ALERT: Things quiet down through the rest of the day
Car stuck on flooded road in North Myrtle Beach
IDALIA IMPACTS: Flooded streets, road closures in Grand Strand, Pee Dee after Idalia
Storm closures, cancellations
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements due to Idalia
WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
Parts of Ocean Boulevard are covered with water as heavy rains from Idalia hit the Grand Strand.
PHOTOS: Idalia impacts to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

Latest News

Darlington County School District announces new safety guidelines after fights clear stands at football game
9 teens charged, new policies implemented after fight that led to shots fired at Georgetown High School football game
Jason Pope
Florence DJ pleads guilty in sex trafficking case
Matthew Nathaniel Dennis is charged with four counts of making a bomb threat.
Man accused of making series of bomb threats toward Pee Dee college