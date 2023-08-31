Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Security guard, customer die after exchanging gunfire at Indianapolis home improvement store

The two men died at hospitals after the shooting Wednesday.
The two men died at hospitals after the shooting Wednesday.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A security guard and customer died Wednesday after exchanging gunfire with each other at an Indianapolis home improvement store, police said.

The two men died at hospitals following the shooting around 5:30 p.m. at a Menards store on the city’s northeast side, Capt. Don Weilhammer of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

“It does appear that they were shooting at each other,” Weilhammer said. “Unfortunately, now another life has been lost because people don’t want to resolve conflict without resorting to violence like this.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting, which occurred at the exit to the store’s lumber yard, local news outlets reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia is located 20 miles to the southwest of Myrtle Beach with 60 mph winds.
FIRST ALERT: Things quiet down as we head throughout the day
Car stuck on flooded road in North Myrtle Beach
IDALIA IMPACTS: Flooded streets, road closures as Idalia hits Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Storm closures, cancellations
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements due to Idalia
WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
Parts of Ocean Boulevard are covered with water as heavy rains from Idalia hit the Grand Strand.
PHOTOS: Idalia impacts to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

Latest News

Medics carry out some passengers after a Delta flight experienced "severe turbulence" before...
RAW: After turbulence, some passengers carried off in stretchers
Car stuck on flooded road in North Myrtle Beach
IDALIA IMPACTS: Flooded streets, road closures as Idalia hits Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Idalia is located 20 miles to the southwest of Myrtle Beach with 60 mph winds.
FIRST ALERT: Things quiet down as we head throughout the day
Millions of escaped bees cause a sticky situation in Canada. (Source: CBC)
RAW: Bees rounded up after falling off truck