Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

President Biden announces $95 million in federal funding for Hawaii wildfire recovery

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden announced more federal funding for Hawaii Wednesday as the state attempts to recover from the deadly wildfires in Maui.

President Biden said he is sending $95 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Hawaii to help strengthen the state’s electrical grid.

“It means investments to make sure electricity can continue to reach homes, hospitals, water stations even during intense storms and extreme weather,” said Biden.

The Lahaina wildfires killed more than 100 people, while hundreds are still missing, and thousands are displaced.

“I don’t think anybody can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore,” Biden said.

President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden traveled to Maui a couple weeks ago and the saw the devastation for themselves. The president assured Hawaiians they will have every resource they need.

“I’ve directed my team to do everything we can for as long as it takes to help Maui recover, rebuild in a way that respects and honors Hawaiian traditions and cultures and the needs of the local community,” said Biden.

The president was also asked about the amount of future disaster relief funding as the federal fiscal year comes to a close and a government shutdown looms. He said, if the money is not there, he will explain why.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The heaviest rain fell into the inland portions of Horry County, Marion County & Florence County.
FIRST ALERT: Things quiet down through the rest of the day
Car stuck on flooded road in North Myrtle Beach
IDALIA IMPACTS: Flooded streets, road closures as Idalia hits Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Storm closures, cancellations
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements due to Idalia
WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
Parts of Ocean Boulevard are covered with water as heavy rains from Idalia hit the Grand Strand.
PHOTOS: Idalia impacts to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

Latest News

Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to freeze at Q&A with reporters following an event in Northern...
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to freeze at Q&A with reporters following an event in Northern Kentucky
Alaska’s congressional delegation hoping to include five more Native communities to ANCSA
Alaska’s congressional delegation hoping to include five more Native communities to ANCSA
LNL: Trump federal election trial set for March 4, 2024
Former President Donald Trump in Atlanta Thursday night after being booked and processed at...
Donald Trump reacts after arrest by Fulton County
Gray Washington correspondent Brendan Cullerton discusses how Trump's indictment in Georgia...
LNL: Georgia laws make Trump's indictment unique