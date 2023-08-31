PHOTOS: Possible tornado hits Georgetown County community

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A possible tornado hit in Georgetown County on Wednesday night as Tropical Storm Idalia pushed through the area.

Georgetown County Emergency Management Director Brandon Ellis confirmed either a tornado or straight-line winds hit in the 600 block of Woodland Avenue in the Sampit community.

Photos show a tree down on a house and trees and branches down along roads in the area.

Ellis reported that two homes were damaged and multiple trees down in the area.

