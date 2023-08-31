Submit a Tip
Over a dozen flights canceled at Myrtle Beach airport

The airport did not shut down for tropical storm Idalia and said the decision to cancel flights...
The airport did not shut down for tropical storm Idalia and said the decision to cancel flights was up to the airlines.(WMBF)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In the last 24 hours, over a dozen flights at the Myrtle Beach International Airport have been canceled, according to FlightAware.

The airport did not shut down for tropical storm Idalia and said the decision to cancel flights was up to the airlines.

“Travelers are strongly encouraged to check the status of their flight before arriving at MYR today [Thursday],” the airport stated in a Facebook post.

In total, FlightAware is reporting 14 cancelations.

