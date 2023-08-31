Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

NWS reports possible tornado damage in Cherry Grove area

(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A possible tornado hit the Cherry Grove area late Wednesday night as Tropical Storm Idalia moved through the Grand Strand.

The National Weather Service reported moderate structural damage caused by a possible tornado around 57th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard.

UPLOAD PICTURES & VIDEOS | If you have pictures or video of possible damage upload them here

The agency added that the damage continued several blocks to the northwest.

Just after 10 p.m., a tornado warning was issued in northern Horry County where radar indicated movement off the coast and which then moved inland.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

Check back with WMBF News for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia is a tropical storm with 60 mph winds and located to the NW of Charleston.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado watch cancelled, flooding & wind threat continue overnight
WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
Storm closures, cancellations
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements due to Idalia
Car stuck on flooded road in North Myrtle Beach
IDALIA IMPACTS: Flooded streets, road closures as Idalia hits Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Power Outages
POWER OUTAGES: List of outages reported as Idalia moves through Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Latest News

Car stuck on flooded road in North Myrtle Beach
IDALIA IMPACTS: Flooded streets, road closures as Idalia hits Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Idalia is a tropical storm with 60 mph winds and located to the NW of Charleston.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado watch cancelled, flooding & wind threat continue overnight
Power Outages
POWER OUTAGES: List of outages reported as Idalia moves through Grand Strand, Pee Dee
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Idalia's torando potential increasing