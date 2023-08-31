NWS reports possible tornado damage in Cherry Grove area

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A possible tornado hit the Cherry Grove area late Wednesday night as Tropical Storm Idalia moved through the Grand Strand.

The National Weather Service reported moderate structural damage caused by a possible tornado around 57th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard.

The agency added that the damage continued several blocks to the northwest.

Just after 10 p.m., a tornado warning was issued in northern Horry County where radar indicated movement off the coast and which then moved inland.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

