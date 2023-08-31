Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

NERF-themed action park to open in Tennessee next year

A new NERF-themed action park will open in Tennessee in 2024.
A new NERF-themed action park will open in Tennessee in 2024.(Kingsmen Xperience, Inc., Hasbro)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (Gray News) – Parents who group up playing with NERF guns can soon get their children in on the fun when a new NERF-centered action park opens in Tennessee next year.

The NERF Action Xperience, an expansive play center for families and NERF fans, will be opened in Pigeon Forge in the fall of 2024, according to a release from Kingsmen Xperience, Inc, and Hasbro.

The action center will be inside a 29,000 square feet building and feature a variety of fun NERF related activities, including blaster battle zones, sport challenges, an obstacle course, an area for food and drink, and a store.

In the release, this new action park is described as being perfect for kids and young adults, and can provide activities used for corporate events, parties, and team-building experiences.

The Pigeon Forge location will be the second location for a NERF action park, after another park planned to open at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, in 2023.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rain and gusty winds will continue through the night
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flooding concerns increasing, stronger winds arrive overnight
WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
Storm closures, cancellations
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements due to Idalia
School Closings
LIST: School districts announce early dismissals, eLearning days ahead of Idalia
Tracking Idalia
LIVE UPDATES: Idalia’s impact on the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Latest News

Tracking Idalia
LIVE UPDATES: Flooded streets, road closures as Idalia hits Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Heavy rain and gusty winds will continue through the night
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flooding concerns increasing, stronger winds arrive overnight
In this photo provided by Caltrans, smoke and flames rise from the Smith River Complex Fire...
Critical fire weather arrives in Northern California; PG&E to restore power after targeted outages
People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Power Outages
POWER OUTAGES: List of outages reported as Idalia moves through Grand Strand, Pee Dee