Mr. Fish restaurant permanently closes early due to staffing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A longtime Myrtle Beach staple is closing its doors sooner than expected.

The Mr. Fish restaurant announced that it will be permanently closed as of Thursday due to “inconsistent staffing.” The restaurant’s original closing date was set for Sept. 17, based on an announcement nearly two weeks ago.

The Mr. Fish Seafood Market will remain open on North Kings Highway.

“Thanks for the fun ride. It’s been real. Stop by the market for all your fishy favorites,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post announcing the closure.

WMBF News spoke with the owners, Ted and Sheina Hammerman, earlier this month about the tough decision to close and a look back on nearly 15 years in the Grand Strand.

