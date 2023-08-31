Submit a Tip
IDALIA AFTERMATH: Latest photos give look at damages across the Grand Strand

Daylight views of the possible tornado damage in Cherry Grove.
Daylight views of the possible tornado damage in Cherry Grove.(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As the dust settles, WMBF crews and viewers are sending in the latest photos that show the damages from tropical storm Idalia.

Some of the photos show damage to a house in the Cherry Grove area. The house was under a tornado warning. The National Weather Service has not confirmed the tornado but will survey the area on Thursday.

In the South Strand, Georgetown County also had a possible tornado that caused damages. Images from that show a tree down on a house.

Other pictures include Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold finding additional damage between 55th Avenue and 59th Avenue in Cherry Grove, including a hotel. Another home had the porch ripped off. Part landed on the house next door, and the rest was blown into the marsh.

Also, in Horry County, a viewer said a tree fell on their house with a toddler inside. In Pawleys Island, two women said they were inside a house when a tree came crashing down, too.

The entire gallery can be viewed below:

