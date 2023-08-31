IDALIA AFTERMATH: Latest photos give look at damages across the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As the dust settles, WMBF crews and viewers are sending in the latest photos that show the damages from tropical storm Idalia.

Some of the photos show damage to a house in the Cherry Grove area. The house was under a tornado warning. The National Weather Service has not confirmed the tornado but will survey the area on Thursday.

In the South Strand, Georgetown County also had a possible tornado that caused damages. Images from that show a tree down on a house.

Other pictures include Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold finding additional damage between 55th Avenue and 59th Avenue in Cherry Grove, including a hotel. Another home had the porch ripped off. Part landed on the house next door, and the rest was blown into the marsh.

Also, in Horry County, a viewer said a tree fell on their house with a toddler inside. In Pawleys Island, two women said they were inside a house when a tree came crashing down, too.

The entire gallery can be viewed below:

