Horry County Schools operating on two schedules Friday due to impacts from Idalia

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Following Tropical Storm Idalia, Horry County Schools has decided to operate on two schedules due to impacts primarily to the road conditions.

Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier released the following statement,

“All schools in the following attendance areas will resume normal operations: Carolina Forest, Conway, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Socastee, and St. James. All extracurricular competitions and practices (athletic and other extracurricular) scheduled for Friday, September 1, 2023, may continue for the Carolina Forest, Conway, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Socastee, and St. James attendance areas.

All schools in the following attendance areas will be closed but will operate with an eLearning day for all students: Aynor, Green Sea Floyds, and Loris. Because HCS is approved by the South Carolina Department of Education as an eLearning district, this eLearning day will not have to be made up. Students who are unable to participate due to power outages, lack of internet service, or other barriers will have the opportunity to complete assignments at a later date. All extracurricular competitions (athletic and other extracurricular) scheduled for Friday, September 1, 2023, will be rescheduled for the Aynor, Green Sea Floyds, and Loris attendance areas.

Students attending the following schools/programs will follow the above schedule (either normal operations or eLearning) designated for the attendance area of their family’s residential address: Academy for Arts, Science & Technology, Academy for Technology and Academics, Early College High School, Scholars Academy High School, SOAR Academy, and Therapeutic Learning Center. Note: bus transportation will not be provided to students residing in the Aynor, Green Sea Floyds, and Loris attendance areas.”

Bourcier said the district will continue to provide updates through social media and the HCS website.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.