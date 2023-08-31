Habitat for Humanity of Horry County is back with it 17th Annual Kelsey McGhee Memorial Golf Tournament

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This is the 17th annual golf tournament and the 3rd year of it being named in Kelsey’s memory.

Kelsey McGhee was a local volunteer and student who loved the mission of Habitat and loved giving back to her local community.

It’s Habitat for Humanities continued to honor to hold this golf tournament, named in her memory.

Learn more here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.