Grand Strand Brewing Company is kicking off the start of the fall season in a big way
Published: Aug. 31, 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Oktoberfest is coming to Myrtle Beach this weekend!
Grand Strand Brewing Company is throwing an epic fall kickoff and hope to see you there!
Here’s what’s going down:
𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗗𝗔𝗬
Stein Holding Contest ($500 in gift cards) 5:30 PM
Vinyl Night 6-9 PM
𝗦𝗔𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗗𝗔𝗬
College Football
Austin Perry Trio 2-5 PM
𝗦𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗔𝗬
Thursday’s Dead 2-5 PM
