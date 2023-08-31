Grand Strand Brewing Company is kicking off the start of the fall season in a big way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Oktoberfest is coming to Myrtle Beach this weekend!

Grand Strand Brewing Company is throwing an epic fall kickoff and hope to see you there!

Here’s what’s going down:

𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗗𝗔𝗬

Stein Holding Contest ($500 in gift cards) 5:30 PM

Vinyl Night 6-9 PM

𝗦𝗔𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗗𝗔𝗬

College Football

Austin Perry Trio 2-5 PM

𝗦𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗔𝗬

Thursday’s Dead 2-5 PM

