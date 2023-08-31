Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Jose forms in the Atlantic

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We now have Tropical Storm Jose. Thankfully, this will not pose a threat to the Carolinas or United States.

At 5 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Jose was located near latitude 28.8 North, longitude 52.2 West. Jose is moving toward the north near 5 mph and this general motion with an increase in forward speed is expected to continue for the next day or so before the system is absorbed by Franklin.

Jose will remain traveling north and will not pose a threat to us.
Jose will remain traveling north and will not pose a threat to us.(WMBF)

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast over the next day or so, with the small system forecast to be absorbed by Franklin by the weekend. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1011 mb.

