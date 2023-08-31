FIRST ALERT - Little Pee Dee River to reach major flood stage, other rivers reach minor flood stage

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Heavy rainfall from Idalia will lead to river flooding across the region through the weekend.

Rainfall totals from Idalia reached as high as 12 inches in some areas. This excessive rainfall will drain into the local rivers leading to areas of flooding.

LITTLE PEE DEE RIVER - At 11:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.2 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening and continue rising to a crest of 12.0 feet Sunday morning. Flood stage is 9.0 feet. At 12.0 feet, Flood waters will affect 30 to 40 homes in the Fork Retch community near Nichols.

BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY - At 11:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.5 feet. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.1 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. Flood stage is 10.0 feet. At 15.0 feet, Floodwaters enter numerous homes on Creekside Drive, East Black Creek Road and Crooked Creek Drive.

GREAT PEE DEE RIVER - At 11:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 13.0 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Saturday morning to a crest of 19.3 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. Flood stage is 19.0 feet. At 19.0 feet, Flood waters will affect swamplands adjacent to the river.

Latest river forecasts. (WMBF)

LUMBER RIVER AT LUMBERTON - At 11:20 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 12.4 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 13.8 feet just after midnight tonight. Flood stage is 13.0 feet. At 13.0 feet, Low land flooding will occur along the river. The flood waters may affect some residential property as water backs up into the drainage ditches in the city.

LUMBER RIVER AT NICHOLS - At 11:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 16.9 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 20.6 feet early Sunday morning. Flood stage is 20.0 feet. At 21.0 feet, Flooding worsens along River Road and begins along Drowning Creek Drive.

WACCAMAW RIVER AT CONWAY - No flooding is currently forecast.

