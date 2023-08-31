Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT - Hint of fall and beautiful weather through Labor Day

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Much quieter weather settles in with a hint of fall through the weekend.

Dry and cooler weather will continue to filter into the area on the backside of Idalia. The result will be a beautiful stretch of weather through the Labor Day weekend.

Clear and pleasant.
Clear and pleasant.(WMBF)

Tonight will see some of the coolest temperatures since late May or early June as temperatures drop into the lower to middle 60s near the beaches and to near 60 inland.

Friday will see sunny skies all day with low humidity and temperatures below normal. Most areas will only see afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s.

Sunny and comfortable.
Sunny and comfortable.(WMBF)

The Labor Day weekend will continue to see sunny skies and comfortable weather. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower to middle 80s with overnights in the 60s.

A gradual return to warmer and more humid weather arrives next week.

