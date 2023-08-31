Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Eye drop recall expands over contamination concerns

According to the FDA, you should stop using these products because they could cause a serious...
According to the FDA, you should stop using these products because they could cause a serious and life-threatening vision infection.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A brand of eye drops is expanding its recall due to contamination concerns following analysis by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Bacteria and fungus were found in Dr. Berne’s Whole Health Products.

The recall is for the 5% and 15% eye drop solutions, mist 15% solution and organic castor oil eye drops.

According to the FDA, you should stop using these products because they could cause a serious and life-threatening vision infection.

If you have experienced any problems, call your doctor.

Only two cases of adverse effects have been reported so far.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia is located 20 miles to the southwest of Myrtle Beach with 60 mph winds.
FIRST ALERT: Things quiet down as we head throughout the day
Car stuck on flooded road in North Myrtle Beach
IDALIA IMPACTS: Flooded streets, road closures as Idalia hits Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Storm closures, cancellations
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements due to Idalia
WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
Parts of Ocean Boulevard are covered with water as heavy rains from Idalia hit the Grand Strand.
PHOTOS: Idalia impacts to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

Latest News

Medics carry out some passengers after a Delta flight experienced "severe turbulence" before...
RAW: After turbulence, some passengers carried off in stretchers
The two men died at hospitals after the shooting Wednesday.
Security guard, customer die after exchanging gunfire at Indianapolis home improvement store
Car stuck on flooded road in North Myrtle Beach
IDALIA IMPACTS: Flooded streets, road closures as Idalia hits Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Idalia is located 20 miles to the southwest of Myrtle Beach with 60 mph winds.
FIRST ALERT: Things quiet down as we head throughout the day
Millions of escaped bees cause a sticky situation in Canada. (Source: CBC)
RAW: Bees rounded up after falling off truck