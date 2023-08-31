Submit a Tip
Disaster assistance approved for Grand Strand, Pee Dee counties after Idalia

President Joe Biden authorized FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts to help with...
President Joe Biden authorized FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts to help with hardships from the storm.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced help will be available for Grand Strand and Pee Dee counties dealing with impacts from Idalia.

President Joe Biden authorized FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts to help with hardships from the storm.

This means FEMA can identify, mobilize and provide, at its discretion, equipment and resources.

These protective measures, including direct federal assistance, will be given at 75% federal funding. The following Grand Strand and Pee Dee counties are included: Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion and Marlboro.

