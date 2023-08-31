Darlington County School District announces new safety guidelines after fights clear stands at football game

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington County School District has announced new safety guidelines after multiple fights cleared stands at a football game last week between Darlington High School and Hartsville High School.

The district said Thursday that all football games involving district schools will have an increased law enforcement presence. The announcement came after the district said it met with leadership in both the City of Darlington and in the county to improve safety at athletic events going forward.

The other following changes are also going into effect:

Darlington County School District high school students must show a school ID to enter the stadium.

All students in eighth grade or below must be accompanied by an adult 21 years old or older.

No loitering inside or outside the stadium.

Attendees will be expected to remain in their seats or move directly to and from the concession stands and restrooms.

All attendees must pass through the weapons detectors to enter the stadium.

Only clear bags, per the district’s clear bag program, will be permitted.

No tickets will be sold after half-time.

No re-entry will be permitted.

All DCSD facilities are tobacco-free. Anyone caught smoking or vaping will be asked to leave the stadium.

No running or horseplay permitted.

The district said anyone not following the rules will be removed and banned from all district events.

Officials also provided statements as part of the announcement:

“We will not tolerate the behavior that was shown at last Friday night’s football game. Our families and our student-athletes deserve a safe and violence-free atmosphere. The District and school administrators will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure the highest standards of safety for our students, staff, and community.”

“I appreciate the action taken by the Darlington Police Department and the Darlington Sheriff’s Office. They swiftly stopped potentially explosive situations and protected the public and athletes. The City of Darlington firmly stands behind the Darlington County School District in the steps they are taking to protect citizens and property.”

“I am proud of the men and women of the Darlington Police Department and for their commitment to protecting citizens and visitors of the City of Darlington. It is sad that a few unruly individuals had to spoil a football game for thousands of people, but we remain committed to our duty to protect the public.”

Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson also called what happened last Friday “unacceptable.”

Hartsville plays at home against Camden on Friday, while Darlington is on the road at Lugoff-Elgin this week.

