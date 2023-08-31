Coastal Carolina gets set for cross-country clash with UCLA

PASADENA, Calif. (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are preparing to open the 2023 season with their first-ever game played in California.

The Chants face UCLA on Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, with kickoff scheduled for 10:30 p.m. The tilt will also be new head coach Tim Beck’s first with the team since taking over in late 2022.

Both teams are coming off 9-4 campaigns in 2022. The Chants are also coming off a three-game skid to end last season, including losses to Troy in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game and East Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl.

