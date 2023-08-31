Submit a Tip
Coastal Carolina gets set for cross-country clash with UCLA

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PASADENA, Calif. (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are preparing to open the 2023 season with their first-ever game played in California.

MORE COVERAGE | Conway to host Coastal Carolina football watch party downtown for season opener at UCLA

The Chants face UCLA on Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, with kickoff scheduled for 10:30 p.m. The tilt will also be new head coach Tim Beck’s first with the team since taking over in late 2022.

Both teams are coming off 9-4 campaigns in 2022. The Chants are also coming off a three-game skid to end last season, including losses to Troy in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game and East Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl.

WMBF Sports Director Dave Ackert and reporter Teagan Brown are both in Pasadena providing live coverage for the game beginning Thursday on WMBF News.

Catch our season preview special, “Coastal Countdown,” airing Friday at 7 p.m.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

