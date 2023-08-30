South Strand experiences coastal flooding from King Tide ahead of Hurricane Idalia

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Strand is preparing for Idalia, including the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department, which has trained for events like this.

“We will always prepare for the worst, but hope for the best,” said Jeff Kosto, Deputy Fire Chief.

Kosto said the two high-water vehicles in the department’s fleet can assist in more ways than one during a storm, or flooding situation.

“Being along the coast, where you have a lot of flooding areas, they are useful in getting us and our medical personnel where they need to be,” said Kosto.

The department will stage vehicles in strategic areas throughout Garden City and Murrells Inlet in case an emergency happens, for a quick response.

Visiting from Ohio, Carson Valle said this is his first trip to South Carolina but he is not nervous about what Idalia could bring.

“To be honest, from somebody who is not from here, it really doesn’t make me nervous. It’s just nature,” said Valle.

Jennifer Headley currently lives in Florence but has lived in Florida and knows hurricanes and tropical storms well. She said with any storm, you have to take it seriously.

“You really have to pay attention because even though people are saying it’s okay, you don’t really know if it’s going to turn and pick up strength,” said Headley.

AT 9:00 p.m. Horry County Police closed Atlanta Avenue due to the king tide flooding. The water has already started to recede.

Experts said regardless of the severity of any storm, it’s a good idea to have nonperishable food items, just in case the power goes out. It’s also a good time to stock your emergency kit with fresh supplies.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.