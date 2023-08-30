Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Sisters raise more than $1,300 in 2 hours with lemonade stand for new children’s playground

West Virginia sisters raised more than $1,300 with their lemonade stand to help with a new inclusive playground in the community. (Source: WDTV)
By WDTV staff, Cameron Murray and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - Sisters in West Virginia raised money with their lemonade stand to help fund an inclusive playground.

The three sisters presented a $1,346 check to the Bridgeport City Council on Monday. They raised the funds in just two hours with their lemonade stand.

“I thought we made like $450 but I was super-duper excited when we made more than $1,000!” Annabel Francis, one of the sisters, said.

The Francis sisters named Annabel, Aubrey and Alex had experience working lemonade stands in the past, but this time all the profits would help fund the future Meadowbrook Charity Children’s Playground at the Bridge Sports Complex.

“They decided together to donate the money for a good cause. So, they came up with the idea to help with the playground and they went full force,” Hannah Francis, the girls’ mother, said.

The girls spread the word by putting flyers in mailboxes all throughout the neighborhood while their parents and neighbors shared photos online regarding the lemonade stand.

“It’s heartwarming for our community that we have people come together and help benefit some underserved populations,” said Joe Shuttleworth, director of Bridgeport Parks and Recreation.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Warning now in effect, Idalia growing stronger
WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
School Closings
LIST: School districts announce early dismissals, eLearning days ahead of Idalia
Sturgeon Locklear, 78, is charged with second-degree murder.
78-year-old arrested after deadly Robeson County shooting
Horry County and Georgetown County moved to a Level 2 operation condition on Tuesday.
Grand Strand counties move to OPCON 2 ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Latest News

Caregiver accused of sleeping during shift instead of taking care of vulnerable adult in Little River
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Warning now in effect, Idalia growing stronger
Georgetown County and the City of Conway declares state of emergency ahead of Idalia
LIST: School districts announce early dismissals, eLearning days ahead of Idalia
Grand Strand residents, tourists decide to ride out Hurricane Idalia at home