Residents in a flood-prone South Strand town prep for Idalia impacts

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - Many residents enjoyed the calm before the storm on the beach Tuesday, but once the fun was over, it was straight back home to prep for Idalia’s potential storm impacts.

Gwin Mckinnon and Lee Arthur have lived in Pawleys Island for eight years and said they make sure to take every storm seriously.

“It’s better to prepare sooner rather than later,” Mckinnon said. “We do have a hurricane kit. You gotta go shop, get water, food, make sure you have batteries and flashlights, all of those things.”

The couple also started bringing in tools, plants and anything else that could become dangerous in powerful winds.

“We’re just gonna get the loose things out the way,” Arthur said. “Things that fly around on a 30, maybe 40-knot wind. That’s what we’re prepping for.”

The Pawleys Island town administrator said they started notifying homeowners about potential floodwaters as early as Monday.

He said if your home or business tends to flood, you should consider moving your car inland until the storm passes. He said this is especially true because around 50 cars were damaged during Hurricane Ian last year.

The town currently does not plan on closing the causeways but encourages people to stay off the road or avoid coming on and off the island altogether.

Hurricane Ian completely wiped out the dunes in Pawleys Island, but the town just finished up its sand fencing and dune replanting.

Town officials say they have their fingers crossed it will hold up during the storm.

