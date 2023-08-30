Power outages reported after car crashed into utility pole in Conway area; 1 critically injured

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is critically injured following a single-vehicle crash near Conway Tuesday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews have asked people to avoid the area of Cates Bay Highway between Dew Lane and Townsend Lane in Conway after reports of a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole.

Horry Electric Cooperative reported that 671 customers are without power near the South Conway substation.

HEC said the repairs can’t start until the accident is cleared, and pole replacements can take a minimum of 4 hours.

HCFR was dispatched to the crash at 6:51 p.m.

Critical injuries were reported.

SCHP is investigating.

Conway Fire Department assisted with the scene.

