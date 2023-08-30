Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Power outages reported after car crashed into utility pole in Conway area; 1 critically injured

Cates Bay Highway
Cates Bay Highway(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is critically injured following a single-vehicle crash near Conway Tuesday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews have asked people to avoid the area of Cates Bay Highway between Dew Lane and Townsend Lane in Conway after reports of a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole.

Horry Electric Cooperative reported that 671 customers are without power near the South Conway substation.

HEC said the repairs can’t start until the accident is cleared, and pole replacements can take a minimum of 4 hours.

HCFR was dispatched to the crash at 6:51 p.m.

Critical injuries were reported.

SCHP is investigating.

Conway Fire Department assisted with the scene.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Warning now in effect, Idalia growing stronger
WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
School Closings
LIST: School districts announce early dismissals, eLearning days ahead of Idalia
Sturgeon Locklear, 78, is charged with second-degree murder.
78-year-old arrested after deadly Robeson County shooting
Horry County and Georgetown County moved to a Level 2 operation condition on Tuesday.
Grand Strand counties move to OPCON 2 ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Latest News

Caregiver accused of sleeping during shift instead of taking care of vulnerable adult in Little River
Georgetown County and the City of Conway declares state of emergency ahead of Idalia
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Warning now in effect, Idalia growing stronger
LIST: School districts announce early dismissals, eLearning days ahead of Idalia
Grand Strand residents, tourists decide to ride out Hurricane Idalia at home