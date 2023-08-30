Submit a Tip
POWER OUTAGES: List of outages reported as Idalia moves through Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Power Outages
Power Outages(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Idalia will bring tropical storm force winds to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee starting Wednesday and going through the early hours of Thursday.

Utility companies said they are prepared for any potential impacts from the storm.

Below are the number of outages being reported in the area.

  • Horry Electric Cooperative – No reported outages
  • Santee Cooper – No reported outages
  • Pee Dee Electric Cooperative – No reported outages
  • Duke Energy Progress – 215 customers in the Lake City area experiencing outages as of 4:02 p.m.

Below are outage maps for utility companies:

