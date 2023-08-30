Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

National gas station chain offers 30 cents off per gallon Thursday

FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other...
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other items Thursday for "Circle K Day."(Pexels)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Circle K locations across the U.S. will be offering 30 cents off per gallon of gas and other specials Thursday, the company said.

It announced on its website that customers at thousands of its locations can get the fuel discount between 4-7 p.m. local time as part of the “Circle K Day” promotion.

Due to Hurricane Idalia, stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina are not participating but would have the day rescheduled, Circle K said.

A 50% off special is scheduled between 6 a.m.-4 p.m. on dispensed drinks and prepared food. Circle K also said car washes would be 50% off starting at 6 a.m., and electric vehicle charging would be half off from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People can search for locations near them on the online store locator.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
A Tornado Watch is out for the Grand Strand.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for the Grand Strand ahead of Idalia
Storm closures, cancellations
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements announced ahead of Hurricane Idalia
School Closings
LIST: School districts announce early dismissals, eLearning days ahead of Idalia
Horry County and Georgetown County moved to a Level 2 operation condition on Tuesday.
Grand Strand counties move to OPCON 2 ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Latest News

Gov. Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of the arrival of Idalia.
McMaster to hold briefing on Hurricane Idalia
FILE - Former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick listens during a news...
Former Catholic cardinal, age 93, is not competent to stand trial on teen sexual abuse charges
Davis H. Elliot Company, Inc. sent roughly 400 line workers to Florida. Staff said their crews...
Leon County shelter loses power, joins more than 100,000 North Floridians in the dark
Rudy Giuliani speaks outside the Fulton County jail, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta. U.S....
Judge holds Giuliani liable in Georgia election workers’ defamation case and orders him to pay fees