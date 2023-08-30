Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

McMaster to hold briefing on Hurricane Idalia

Gov. Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of the arrival of Idalia.
Gov. Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of the arrival of Idalia.(SCETV)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The governor of South Carolina is set to hold a briefing Wednesday afternoon as Idalia approaches.

Gov. Henry McMaster will hold the briefing with emergency management officials to update the public on Idalia’s impacts on South Carolina.

Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning in Florida as a Category 3 hurricane.

The storm is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

McMaster declared a state of emergency on Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution.”

The briefing starts at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
A Tornado Watch is out for the Grand Strand.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for the Grand Strand ahead of Idalia
Storm closures, cancellations
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements announced ahead of Hurricane Idalia
School Closings
LIST: School districts announce early dismissals, eLearning days ahead of Idalia
Horry County and Georgetown County moved to a Level 2 operation condition on Tuesday.
Grand Strand counties move to OPCON 2 ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Latest News

Storm closures, cancellations
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements announced ahead of Hurricane Idalia
Greenville Zoo holds contest to name new baby giraffe
Greenville Zoo announces name of new baby giraffe
A Tornado Watch is out for the Grand Strand.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for the Grand Strand ahead of Idalia
Horry County and Georgetown County moved to a Level 2 operation condition on Tuesday.
Grand Strand counties move to OPCON 2 ahead of Hurricane Idalia