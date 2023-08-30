McMaster to hold briefing on Hurricane Idalia

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The governor of South Carolina is set to hold a briefing Wednesday afternoon as Idalia approaches.

Gov. Henry McMaster will hold the briefing with emergency management officials to update the public on Idalia’s impacts on South Carolina.

Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning in Florida as a Category 3 hurricane.

The storm is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

McMaster declared a state of emergency on Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution.”

The briefing starts at 2 p.m.

